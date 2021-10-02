3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $289,900

This splendid split entry is close to everything! Downtown Omaha, LC Schools, Offutt Air Force Base and also has quick access to I-80/I-29. The Fox Run neighborhood also offers access to bike trails and the golf course. This like new home greets you with a stretched wire staircase and up to date neutral decor that makes it move in ready, just add a few personal touches and it will be your own! Additional upgrades include hard surface counters throughout, wood floors in the living, dining and kitchen areas. A deck that overlooks the large yard and plenty of built-in storage in the garage. You really should take a look at this BETTER than new home today!