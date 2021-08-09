 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900

Josh Briggs, M: 402-301-4994, josh.briggs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Well cared for ranch in the heart of Council Bluffs. This home sits on over 1/4 acre with a fully fenced yard. Large 2 car garage with attached 450 sq. ft. workshop. The main floor includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large living room with adjoining dining room. Large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Main level also includes laundry room. Enjoy a huge rec room in lower level with separate office/craft area, and 2 large storage rooms. Built with 2x6 framing, extra insulation, and Anderson windows throughout. Backyard features a large garden and shed perfect for storying extra garden tools and lawn furniture. Don't miss this great home moments from interstate, dining, and shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert