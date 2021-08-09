Josh Briggs, M: 402-301-4994, josh.briggs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Well cared for ranch in the heart of Council Bluffs. This home sits on over 1/4 acre with a fully fenced yard. Large 2 car garage with attached 450 sq. ft. workshop. The main floor includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large living room with adjoining dining room. Large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Main level also includes laundry room. Enjoy a huge rec room in lower level with separate office/craft area, and 2 large storage rooms. Built with 2x6 framing, extra insulation, and Anderson windows throughout. Backyard features a large garden and shed perfect for storying extra garden tools and lawn furniture. Don't miss this great home moments from interstate, dining, and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900
