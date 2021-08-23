3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $300,000

GORGEOUS LANDSCAPINGPRIVACYLOCATION Welcome home to a slice of paradise tucked away in the city. Located in a premier Council Bluffs neighborhood this home shines with love and care. Sitting at just over 2,000 square feet this home features a large kitchen, extra spacious living room areas and plenty of storage throughout. The fireplace is a show stopping accent in the informal living room. The bedrooms are each spacious and the primary suite has a massive sitting room, walk-in closet and en-suite. The basement features a bar area and fireplace. The outdoors is stunning with years of landscaping love poured into it. Located close to main roads, shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Welcome home!