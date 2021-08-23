GORGEOUS LANDSCAPINGPRIVACYLOCATION Welcome home to a slice of paradise tucked away in the city. Located in a premier Council Bluffs neighborhood this home shines with love and care. Sitting at just over 2,000 square feet this home features a large kitchen, extra spacious living room areas and plenty of storage throughout. The fireplace is a show stopping accent in the informal living room. The bedrooms are each spacious and the primary suite has a massive sitting room, walk-in closet and en-suite. The basement features a bar area and fireplace. The outdoors is stunning with years of landscaping love poured into it. Located close to main roads, shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
What do you think the Council Bluffs Community School District should do with the Madison Campus facility?
- Updated
The stepbrother of a 22-year-old Council Bluffs woman accused of slitting her throat in 1999 was found not guilty Friday.
CARTER LAKE — A proposal to rezone sections of Shoreline Golf Course, 210 Locust St. in Carter Lake received a large amount of backlash from t…
CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man chose his own numbers and won a $50,000 Powerball prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.
Jason James grew up on a farm outside of Underwood and still resides in Pottawattamie County where he is the co-owner of Heartland Properties.
- Updated
Prosecutors say DNA points to Matt W. Kennedy in the killing of his stepsister, Kimberly Ratliff. The defense says the investigation by Council Bluffs police "was an absolute, abject failure."
- Updated
It was another successful year for Council Bluffs softball teams with plenty of the top players in the state statistically.
The Council Bluffs City Council will have two new members in January.
- Updated
Suspects led Council Bluffs Police Officers on a lengthy chase early Friday afternoon that ended in Omaha.
- Updated
A policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will likely trickle down to theaters and clubs, large and small, over the coming months.