 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $300,000

GORGEOUS LANDSCAPINGPRIVACYLOCATION Welcome home to a slice of paradise tucked away in the city. Located in a premier Council Bluffs neighborhood this home shines with love and care. Sitting at just over 2,000 square feet this home features a large kitchen, extra spacious living room areas and plenty of storage throughout. The fireplace is a show stopping accent in the informal living room. The bedrooms are each spacious and the primary suite has a massive sitting room, walk-in closet and en-suite. The basement features a bar area and fireplace. The outdoors is stunning with years of landscaping love poured into it. Located close to main roads, shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Welcome home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert