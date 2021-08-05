 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $309,000
Hold Up, Wait a minute! This home checks all the boxes!! - LC Schools - Close to Downtown Omaha - ZERO ENTRY - Golf Course Community - Four Seasons Room 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home built in 2016 with plenty of room to spread out and relax. Yet, easy to maintain and less than 20 minutes from Offutt AFB. Come check out the views from the 4 seasons sunroom for yourself! Showings start Friday at 10 am. Please allow 48 hours to review offers.

