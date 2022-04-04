 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $310,000

Delaney Vogt, M: 402-641-4481, delaney.vogt@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - NEW NEW NEW!! Come fall in love with this completely updated home in the highly sought-after Forest Park! New roof, electrical, plumbing, deck, interior paint, refinished hardwood floors, carpet, wet bar, some windows, and fixtures. This home is a true show stopper. It has the character of a 1920's home but completely renovated to give you that modern touch. Main floor features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs you will find a full bathroom, nice sized living area, and a wet bar for all your entertaining needs! If you need more room, expand to the 450 sq ft unfinished attic space that is great for an extra bedroom or work space. You won't want to miss spending those summer nights on that back deck looking at the sun set! You may even see some deer and turkeys running through! Schedule your showing today!

