3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

NEW AND IMPROVED PRICE! Come check out this well cared for split entry home that's only 10 minutes from downtown Omaha and 15 minutes from the airport! 3 bedrooms on the main floor, dining room and eat in kitchen with bar seating. A wooded backyard with endless possibilities, come make it your oasis. A nice open concept living room and kitchen combo with a dining room right off of the kitchen. Abraham Lincoln school district. Roomy 3 car garage for extra storage and nice open basement. Come check it out for yourself.