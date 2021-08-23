 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

NEW AND IMPROVED PRICE! Come check out this well cared for split entry home that's only 10 minutes from downtown Omaha and 15 minutes from the airport! 3 bedrooms on the main floor, dining room and eat in kitchen with bar seating. A wooded backyard with endless possibilities, come make it your oasis. A nice open concept living room and kitchen combo with a dining room right off of the kitchen. Abraham Lincoln school district. Roomy 3 car garage for extra storage and nice open basement. Come check it out for yourself.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert