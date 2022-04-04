 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $329,900

  • Updated
Jasmin Jensen, M: 402-598-7011, jasmin.jensen@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - 2 parcels in one! This fully updated ranch home sits on just under 2 acres in the heart of Council Bluffs and comes equipped with a generous sized heated garage and backs to trees. There is also a good sized fenced in yard perfect for entertaining! This true ranch has 3 bedrooms on the main, 2 bathrooms, an updated and open kitchen and cozy living room space. Downstairs you will find another 3/4 updated bathroom with a beautifully tiled shower. The basement also features a huge open living space and laundry area. Appliances stay, all furniture and decor for sale.

