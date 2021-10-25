3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $339,000

Pride of ownership shows in this ranch home on almost one acre. Outside offers flat partially fenced in yard, 16 x 22 garage, 24 x 20 garage and a covered deck to enjoy the fall evenings on! Inside there is a 528 Sq ft family room with fireplace and new carpet, wood floors in living room, kitchen includes appliances, dining room off of kitchen, 2 bedrooms and nicely done bath. Basement offers another family room, non-conforming bedroom, bath and a huge utitlity/laundry room. Basement walks into another 2 car garage. Close to town and the interstate!