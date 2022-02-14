3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $342,174

NOURISH YOUR SPIRIT ADMIDST THE LOESS HILLS! Acreage Livin' ! Location, Location... only a few minutes to the Metro & OFFUTT A.F.B.! This 2,240 Sq. Ft., 3 BD, 3 BA Home features an array of windows for fabulous views! Welcoming Front Porch, Deck, Patio & Firepit! Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook & Ledged Garden Window over the sink! A Bathroom on every level! Main Floor Bedroom and 2 large Bedrooms on the 2nd floor with dormers, walk-in closets & bench seats! 2-Car Garage with a huge loft area above that could be finished off for more living space! Basement Features: Family Room, W/O, New Bath, Flex Areas & Laundry! Pride of ownership shines thru-out! All Measurements are Approx.! Start enjoying the ''Rural Vibe'' when you settle yourself at 51770 196th!