Gail Hunter, M: 402-677-5441, gail.hunter@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to townhome living with comfort and style. The open design on the main and lower levels creates great spaces for gathering. The craftmanship can be seen and enjoyed in virtually every room. Morning coffee or evening sunsets will be enjoyed on the spacious deck with power awning. The extra walk in closet in the lower level storage room will be great for seasonal clothes, decorations or hobbies. The master bath is a sanctuary to call your own. All information and measurements are approximations.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $375,000
