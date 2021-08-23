What a view, Come and be awed by the sunset & wildlife! 2 Kitchens, amazing master suite, large rooms, almost 3/4-acre lot, large decks front & back, 2 dining rooms, 2 family rooms. A Fully finished walkout basement is a perfect entertaining area with wet bar, 4,448 total sq ft with 2,224 sq ft finished on the main floor, 2,224 sq ft down with 1,425 sq ft finished which features a large family room, kitchen, dining room, a non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, laundry area, 2 utility rooms, 2 large storage rooms. also, large shed with a loft, cement floor & double doors, this one is located on a private cul-de-sac with lots of off-street parking, all located in a great area. Sit on the private deck & enjoy your beverage of choice with an incredible view, If someone would cap the plumbing, the electrical and do away with the dryer vent exhaust hole that room could be another bedroom to make 4 on the main with a non-conforming 5th down. Seller is Selling As Is. All Measurements Approximate
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $379,000
