3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $380,000

Melinda Jensen, M: 402-699-0203, melinda.jensen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This remarkable 4 year new, walk-out, custom, ranch home on corner lot features all the bells and whistles!! With 1758 FSF on main floor, home is open concept done in whites and grays and buyer can walk from garage into drop zone and laundry area before stepping into kitchen done with walk-in pantry and island. Primary bedroom includes ensuite with dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and customized 13' X 9' owners closet. The exterior features include an over-sized covered deck, sprinkler system and a fenced in yard. All of this across from walking and bike paths, and green space. Lower level is completely open with newly finished 3/4 bath and conforming bedroom. All appliances stay including washer and dryer.

