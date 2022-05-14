Melinda Jensen, M: 402-699-0203, melinda.jensen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This remarkable 4 year new, walk-out, custom, ranch home on corner lot features all the bells and whistles!! With 1758 FSF on main floor, home is open concept done in whites and grays and buyer can walk from garage into drop zone and laundry area before stepping into kitchen done with walk-in pantry and island. Primary bedroom includes ensuite with dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and customized 13' X 9' owners closet. The exterior features include an over-sized covered deck, sprinkler system and a fenced in yard. All of this across from walking and bike paths, and green space. Lower level is completely open with newly finished 3/4 bath and conforming bedroom. All appliances stay including washer and dryer.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ten candidates are running for three open seats on the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education. The Gretna Breeze sent the candidates a quest…
Follow this link for up to date coverage of the 2022 Primary Election numbers.
Fire crews battled a blaze at a home at 443 S. First St. in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning.
Seventy-five Council Bluffs high school students will graduate from Iowa Western Community College Saturday — a week before formally receiving…
The Council Bluffs City Council voted 3-1 Monday night to approve rezoning part of the Whispering Oaks development to make way for an apartmen…
Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022.
An altercation between a civilian contractor and a citizen journalist took place prior to a media event at the Council Bluffs Police Departmen…
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
State and Council Bluffs Community School District officials broke ground Wednesday for construction of a 38,000-square-foot Early Learning Ce…
When Jailey Simpson wants to talk to her mother, she doesn’t have to wait until the end of the day to call her on the phone. She can just walk…