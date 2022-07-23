 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $385,000

Better than new, Ranch-style Villa in Whispering Oaks. No need to wait months or years for a new build when this 3 BR home has benefits you won't see in a brand new home; established yard & trees, custom blinds, & a walk-in primary suite closet with newly built custom shelving! Finished basement has plenty of storage space, large open family room, 3rd BR, bathroom, & flex space. All warranty work has been completed; just sit back & enjoy the Villa life. Relax on your beautiful covered patio or front porch, watching someone else handle the included mowing service! Several varieties of trees line the back property line & boulevard, all maintained by the HOA. Although we don't want to think about it now...snow removal is also covered through the quarterly villa fee! Showings begin Monday 6/6.

