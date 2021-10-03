3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $395,000

Incredible views from this acreage located less than 10 minutes from Council Bluffs in the Treynor School district, with plenty of room for a growing family. With nearly 2000 sq. ft. of finished main floor living area and an open unfinished walk out basement allows the buyer the option to finish as they choose. This 3 bedroom 4 bath home with attached 2 car garage and 40' x 64' shop give you endless possibilities for animals, hobbies and toys! Home was immaculately maintained by an elderly retired couple and it shows the pride of ownership they gave it.