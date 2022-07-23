CURRENTLY A MODEL HOME AND NOT FOR SALE. Enjoy the carefree villa lifestye with never having to mow your yard or shovel heavy snow! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with main floor laundry, a convenient drop zone off the garage, master bath with walk-in closet, gas firplace and covered patio. This full finished basement offers plenty of additional room for guests!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $398,565
Related to this story
Most Popular
"They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong."
This week, Council Bluffs residents will finally see crews begin the groundwork for construction of a new Menards megastore on the 48-acre sit…
A 14-year-old from Waterloo was driving a Chevy Impala on Highway 218 near the Janesville exit when the car went onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected, crossing into the path of an oncoming northbound car.
Lewis Central Community School District has finalized a contract with Jamie Justesen to fill the associate principal slot at Lewis Central Hig…
Lewis Central High School’s new Performing Arts Center is nearing completion and should be ready to use this fall, Superintendent Brent Hoesin…
Molly Allen, incoming Underwood sophomore, always looked at the Fargo National Championship as one of the biggest tournaments there is.
No. 3 seeded Lewis Central baseball only had three hits and committed two costly errors as they were upset by No. 6 seed Sergeant Bluff-Luton …
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.
For the first time in decades, the August Beresheim House (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) will welcome guests to the Dodg…
MAQUOKETA — Three people from Cedar Falls died Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.