NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TUESDAY 10-5-21 This Large ranch has over 3,700 total S.F. with 3 large bedrooms upstairs and another non-conforming bedroom down, 4 bathrooms, 2 family rooms. Soak up the sun and enjoy the view from the four-season room just off the kitchen. Plenty of space for entertaining in this one, Home includes stainless steel appliances, hard surface counter tops, extra built-ins, wet bar area, all new carpet and paint downstairs, It has a sprinkler system, new roof, leaf guard system, new water heater and newer central air, ample storage areas. Garage features ceiling tube heating. with it all of this sitting on a .70 acre lot. All measurements are approximate. Seller is Selling as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $400,000
