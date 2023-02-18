The Pearl by Richland Homes. This Spacious two story, walk out home offers 3 beds, plus convenient flex room, 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage. Kitchen features birch cabinets, quartz countertops, LVP flooring and functional drop zone off of garage. Buy now and there is still time to pick out your own selections!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $439,127
Related to this story
Most Popular
The giant Menards store under construction on the former site of the Mall of the Bluffs may open as soon as this fall, a company spokesperson …
Matt Johnson, the owner of Barley’s in Council Bluffs, has been inducted to the National Restaurant Association’s Board of Directors.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Day one of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament is in the books as seven area kids still have their hopes alive for a state title.
Senior Gable Porter (132), Blake Allen (138), and Maddox Nelson (152) won their quarterfinal matches today to advance to Friday’s state semifi…