PERFECT opportunity to design and build your custom home. You can choose this plan, another plan that we have or bring your own plan. This can be your chance to have a completely custom home. All pricing is dependent on final plans, specs and bids. See photos for more plans.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $575,000
