Three bedroom with full basement in need of total rehab. Nice lot and location. Seller prefers to leave all items, will remove some before closing. Handicapped Seller owned home with Brother who was living there and passed away.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $59,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police respond to potential threat at Lewis Central Middle School; district says no immediate danger at school
Police responded to a potential threat at Lewis Central Middle School on Thursday.
Lewis Central boys basketball felt that it might have a mismatch in the paint against Thomas Jefferson but needed someone to step up after sta…
The NJCAA’s first-ever playoff game featured an Iowa Western and Snow College match-up that over the past two meetings had been decided by a c…
These are not warning signs. They are bright-red, blaring alarms.
In at least one of the notes, police said, the teacher posed as an anonymous student and wrote that she was "tired of being made fun of."
While winter sports season is just getting into full swing, Adalyn Minahan is gearing up for the spring.
ALTOONA — With a state surplus approaching $2 billion, a key Senate Republican says his majority caucus is looking for a “moon shot” change in…
The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan school were found hiding in a Detroit building early Saturday, hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them.
The Public Health Solutions District reported six cases linked to a person who traveled to Nigeria last month.