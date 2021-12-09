 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $59,000

Three bedroom with full basement in need of total rehab. Nice lot and location. Seller prefers to leave all items, will remove some before closing. Handicapped Seller owned home with Brother who was living there and passed away.

