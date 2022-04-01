Ryan Hines, M: 402-630-8916, Ryan.Hines@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Don't Miss this AMAZING executive ranch that has a million dollar view. This open-concept floor plan features TWO, yes you heard that right, TWO master suites, BOTH on the Main Level! The basement features a 3rd bedroom, along with a bonus room. The home features an EXPANSIVE entry with cathedral ceilings, custom lighting/fixtures throughout, beautiful professional landscaping, and TWO decks (composite) for entertaining! The home also features a HUGE primary bathroom with walkin shower and sauna. The kitchen will BLOW you away, featuring high-end appliances, and MASSIVE island, perfect for entertaining! Other main floor features include main level laundry, wood floors throughout the mainlevel, two fireplaces, gas fire pit, and OVERSIZED 6-car GARAGE! This house is an entertainers dream, with the basement also featuring a home theater, complete with projector/screen and surround sound throughout the entir
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $619,900
