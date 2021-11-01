 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $85,000

3 Bedroom, one bath house with easy main floor living. House has fresh paint and new carpet and pad throughout. Newer vinyl windows, tile floors, and main floor laundry. All appliances stay. Huge addition on the back of the house can be used as a bedroom or more living space. FHA and VA offers welcome.

