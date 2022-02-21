 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $89,900

Here is your opportunity for some sweat equity, investment or a flip project. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath. Large living room/dining room. Lots of natural wood flooring and character that just needs revitalized. Home is on a nice corner lot with a 1 car detached garage. Offering contract terms. Home is being offered as is, where is with all its faults. and no warranties. All measurements approximate.

