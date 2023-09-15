Chuck Burney, M: 402-672-8333, chuck@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Impressive luxury w/o ranch on 1.25 acres backing to Bent Tree Golf Course.Circle drive, professional landscaping & 2 water features. Astonishing detail in ceilings & rest of the home. Recently painted, open plan & extra-large primary suite w/heated floors, magnificent master bathroom. Expansive kitchen has refinished wood floors, ample dining area, island w/newer quartz counters, cherry wood cabinets, GE Profile stainless appliances (w/double oven), & spacious pantry. Relaxing 4-season room w/heated floors. Office & large laundry area. Powder room on both levels. Finished basement, sizeable family room & rec room w/a wet bar, 2 more bedrooms w/a Jack & Jill bathroom. Basement floors are heated also! 3 T.V.'s in basement stay. Covered deck w/stunning views of golf course. Lower-level walks out to covered patio, gas brick firepit, 2nd water feature, & fabulous landscaping. Extra-large 4 car garage