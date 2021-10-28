FHA, VA, Conventional, or cash accepted. Flood insurance required* Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with fresh paint throughout. Original woodwork and newly refinished hardwood floors. Nice and roomy living room and formal dining room. Stairs lead up to an unfinished attic space for easy storage. Eat in kitchen with appliances to stay. Large and open basement has a good foundation and tall ceilings. Updated electrical panel, newer hvac and water heater. The backyard is fully fenced and leads to the detached one car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $99,000
