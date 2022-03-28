 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crescent - $295,000

This gorgeous home sits on a large corner lot backed by a private wooded area. With a deck and fun fire pit space the backyard is the perfect place for entertaining! There's 1,561 sq ft with 3 beds, 3 baths, and a finished basement. The home features a huge kitchen and dining space with all new stainless steel appliances. A master suite with a walk-in closet and bath. The beautiful hardwood floors and all modern finishes makes this home a must see! Enjoy the best of both worlds with this one. All the perks of small town living while being just 8 minutes from downtown Omaha!

