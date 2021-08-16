 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $107,500

A little love will go a long way at this 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Genuinely nice exterior with newer roof and windows, vinyl siding, and over 1/2 acre lot. Full, unfinished walkout basement. Convenient location on the north edge of Glenwood, Iowa. An easy commute to Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and the Omaha Metro.

