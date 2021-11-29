Sarah Guy, M: 402-915-2009, sguy@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautifully remodeled Glenwood raised ranch on a cul-de-sac! Furnace, AC, and water heater all new in 2020 for great buyer peace of mind. Gorgeous dark wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen has refinished counters, slate and glass tile backsplash, and newer appliances including gas stove! Full bathroom on main level updated with tiled floor and shower and neutral colors. Recently finished basement with plush carpet, unique rustic vibe, and ¾ bath with oversized slate tiled shower. Fenced yard with covered patio. This one checks all the boxes!
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Surprises are nice, when they are monetary prizes.
Danny Koch is back in southwest Iowa for a brief time before embarking on his next career adventure.
Two local churches are thankful this season to have bigger facilities that better meet their needs.
- Updated
PAPILLION -- On Friday, the Sarpy County Election Commission provided recall petitions for an effort to remove Papillion-La Vista Community Sc…
- Updated
Thomas Jefferson girls basketball will have a new leader this year with first-year head coach Shelby Graves taking over.
- Updated
Another football season has come to a close for the Iowa high schools district team awards continue to be released.
- Updated
The No. 1 ranked Iowa Western football team has earned a spot in the NJCAA’s first-ever playoff.
With just one returning starter from last season, the Lewis Central girls basketball team rolls into the season with lots of new names and fac…
With plenty of room in the 2,000-square-foot house, Nate Watson hauls out 27 Christmas trees, 23 of which are at least 3 feet tall and completely decorated with lights, garlands and ornaments.
Dave Wise was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and came to the Omaha area in 1996 to attend Creighton University