3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $179,900

Beautifully remodeled Glenwood raised ranch on a cul-de-sac! Furnace, AC, and water heater all new in 2020 for great buyer peace of mind. Gorgeous dark wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen has refinished counters, slate and glass tile backsplash, and newer appliances including gas stove! Full bathroom on main level updated with tiled floor and shower and neutral colors. Recently finished basement with plush carpet, unique rustic vibe, and ¾ bath with oversized slate tiled shower. Fenced yard with covered patio. This one checks all the boxes!