3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $185,000

Pre-inspected 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home with a full basement awaiting your finishing touches and already roughed in for a future bath. Well maintained yard with privacy fence and established landscaping. Main floor or basement laundry - your choice. Enjoy easy living and no backyard neighbors. An easy commute on all paved roads to Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and the Omaha Metro.

