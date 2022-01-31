3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $200,000

Enjoy small town living, with a short drive to the Metro! This move in ready split entry home has been very well maintained, newer Pella windows & doors, fresh paint throughout, new carpet to be installed, 2 fireplaces, & an amazing amount of storage! All appliances will remain, including the washer & dryer! Situated on a flat corner lot, with a large deck, & nice privacy fenced backyard with plenty of room for the kids & pets.