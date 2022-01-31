Enjoy small town living, with a short drive to the Metro! This move in ready split entry home has been very well maintained, newer Pella windows & doors, fresh paint throughout, new carpet to be installed, 2 fireplaces, & an amazing amount of storage! All appliances will remain, including the washer & dryer! Situated on a flat corner lot, with a large deck, & nice privacy fenced backyard with plenty of room for the kids & pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brent Hoesing has been chosen as the next superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.
With the completion of another phase of construction at its Council Bluffs Southlands campus, Google’s said Tuesday it’s investment in the cit…
A Council Bluffs is currently in the Cass County Jail in Nebraska after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday afternoon.
An effort by the Lewis Township Fire Department to have a traffic light installed outside its station off Iowa Highway 92 continues.
Even for people who think they know Tom Brands, the Iowa wrestling coach suspects they may learn a thing or two in a television documentary that debuts Friday.
Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball took the court for the first time since losing their leading scorer and Iowa commit Josh Dix.
Kyle Bartholomew and his father, Rich Bartholomew, always talked about having Kyle eventually lead Cobra Optimist Club after Rich helped form …
There’s a first time for everything, as Pacific Junction’s Roy Reumann will tell you.
Alexis Gil is soaking up her final days as a Yellow Jacket.
Daniel Vlas is seeing the world in a new light as a foreign exchange student in Council Bluffs.