3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $210,000

Melinda Jensen, M: 402-699-0203, melinda.jensen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits tucked away on a dead end road and corner lot on .33 acres for new buyer to enjoy. Close to shopping and interstate, this home features stainless steel kitchen appliances that stay and brand new kitchen countertops plus wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Walk out from dining area to patio to enjoy fended yard. Lower level features family room, craft/hobby area and laundry. 22 minutes (15 miles) to Offutt AFB