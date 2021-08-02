3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $235,000

Pre-Inspected! This quality built, brick ranch has a lot to offer! 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath home with 2 car attached garage, cedar closets, updated bathroom, and finished basement. Entertain family and friends in the spacious, fenced backyard, or in your walk-out basement with a custom bar, perfect for get-togethers. Modernized kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Brand new sewer line in 2021! Excellent location on the north edge of town and a quick commute to Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and Omaha.