3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $270,000

Anna Scott, M: 402-218-0685, annascott@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Nice 3 bedroom ranch home is ready for new owners! Located in the Hickory Ridge subdivision just off Hwy 34, this property blends city and country life beautifully! Quality built in 2008 by Alan Hughes, you'll appreciate the easy maintenance of the brick & vinyl exterior and the beauty and spaciousness of the interior. Kitchen/dining combo features wood laminate flooring, beautiful cabinetry and stainless appliances. Family room has gas log fireplace. 3 bedrooms up including owners suite with full private bath area. Main floor laundry. Lots of room to expand in the unfinished walkout lower level with bathroom rough-in. Enjoy peaceful scenery from the large rear deck with no rear neighbors plus storage shed. Optional dues grant access to the neighborhood pool. Make your appointment to see this beauty today!

