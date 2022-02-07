 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $349,000

OPEN SUNDAY 2/6 1-3PM! Country living on the edge of town! This 2-story home sits on 1/2 an acre neighboring hole 1 of the Glenwood Golf Course and offers county taxes and a quick commute to the Metro! Spacious main floor living room with a gorgeous barnwood accent wall, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find the laundry conveniently located next to the 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom & bath with walk-in closet. Partially finished basement with family room, plenty of storage, and a rough-in for a future bathroom. Great lot with plenty of room for a large garden or future outbuilding. Pre-inspected and move-in ready! (All interior measurements are approximate)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert