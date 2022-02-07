OPEN SUNDAY 2/6 1-3PM! Country living on the edge of town! This 2-story home sits on 1/2 an acre neighboring hole 1 of the Glenwood Golf Course and offers county taxes and a quick commute to the Metro! Spacious main floor living room with a gorgeous barnwood accent wall, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find the laundry conveniently located next to the 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom & bath with walk-in closet. Partially finished basement with family room, plenty of storage, and a rough-in for a future bathroom. Great lot with plenty of room for a large garden or future outbuilding. Pre-inspected and move-in ready! (All interior measurements are approximate)
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $349,000
