3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $395,000

Resting on almost 2 acres north of Glenwood, IA & an easy commute to Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Offutt AFB, & the Omaha Metro, is this inviting ranch home with a 30x30 detached shop. The perfect home for entertaining your family & friends. Spacious eat-in kitchen showcasing toe-kick & undercabinet lighting, gas range, pantry, breakfast bar, & sliding glass door to a large deck overlooking a timber-lined lot. Finished walkout basement with extra storage, a 2nd laundry room, family room, & a future bathroom almost complete & awaiting your final touches. Mature landscaping, generously sized patio, pergola, & circle drive complete this property. Detached shop/garage has a walk-in 2nd-story, floor drain, 9' walls, concrete floors, & is wired for surround sound. Fun, yet peaceful acreage living.