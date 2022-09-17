Melinda Jensen, M: 402-699-0203, melinda.jensen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with over 2000 FSF on main floor in sought after, Lake Ohana subdivision. One owner, open concept home, built in 2016, sits on 1 acre flat fenced lot with view of picturesque sunsets and lake and is 12 miles to OFFUTT air force base, 9.8 miles to Council Bluffs, and 5 miles to Glenwood. Hard surface counter tops, engineered wood floors, 2 X 6 walls, Jack and Jill bath between bedrooms 2 and 3, laundry accessible from garage or primary suite entrance and two sided fireplace to enjoy from covered patio are just some if its features along with a walk-in pantry. Use your imagination to help design unfinished lower level where bath rough-in is already present along with 2 egress windows. Home has been connected to city water.
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $435,000
