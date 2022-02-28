3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $450,000

Tony Terp, M: 402-301-1658, Tony@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - If you're looking for a home that checks all your boxes look no further! This stunning ranch is nestled on a quiet lot, with no rear neighbors, & has been meticulously maintained and ready for you! Inside, the layout welcomes you into the spacious living room & the cozy fireplace entices you to sit & relax after a long day at work. You will appreciate the main floor laundry rm & master bdrm w/soaking tub, shower & walk-in closet! On the lower level, you will enjoy add'l living space & extra rms that could potentially be used as additional office space, non-conforming bedrooms, or workout rms & abundant storage. The covered deck is sure to be one of your favorite spots to soak in the beautiful skyline as you overlook your spacious yard. Open House Sunday Feb. 27th: 12-2. Agent is licensed realtor in Nebraska and Iowa.