 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $450,000

Tony Terp, M: 402-301-1658, Tony@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - If you're looking for a home that checks all your boxes look no further! This stunning ranch is nestled on a quiet lot, with no rear neighbors, & has been meticulously maintained and ready for you! Inside, the layout welcomes you into the spacious living room & the cozy fireplace entices you to sit & relax after a long day at work. You will appreciate the main floor laundry rm & master bdrm w/soaking tub, shower & walk-in closet! On the lower level, you will enjoy add'l living space & extra rms that could potentially be used as additional office space, non-conforming bedrooms, or workout rms & abundant storage. The covered deck is sure to be one of your favorite spots to soak in the beautiful skyline as you overlook your spacious yard. Open House Sunday Feb. 27th: 12-2. Agent is licensed realtor in Nebraska and Iowa.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes title chase begins at Rutgers

Hawkeyes title chase begins at Rutgers

With five teams within one game of first place heading into the final weekend of the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball season, there is only one thing that matters to Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert