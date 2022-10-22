Built new in 2018, this *pre-inspected* custom ranch home is filled to the brim with unexpected extras! 3.9 acres with amazing hilltop views from the covered front porch and private back deck. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath home featuring an open concept main floor, large kitchen island with granite counters, walk-in pantry & a pellet stove to keep your utility costs down and your home nice and cozy. Large primary bedroom with gorgeous walk-in tile shower, jetted tub & the walk-in closet you've been dreaming about! Entertain guests at the wet bar in the finished walkout basement, or outdoors in the 30x40 outbuilding that has an additional 3/4 bath and two 12' overhead doors, perfect for storing a camper! Excellent location north of Glenwood, IA & an easy commute to the Omaha Metro!
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $615,000
