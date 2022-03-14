Will Hagel, M: 402-889-8689, will@catalystomaha.com, www.willhagel.com - WOW! Check out this stunning 3 bed 4 bath home located in a private setting in the Loess Hills with an outbuilding with garage and apartment! You will fall in love with this homes interior features, unique and handcrafted detail throughout, and soaring ceilings. You can't help but be obsessed with the custom kitchen with beautiful lighting, woodwork, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the updated bedrooms and bathrooms containing walk-in closets, custom tile designs, heated flooring, walk-in showers, and an air jet tub in the primary! The yard boasts 4 covered porches, brick patios, and a fire pit for the perfect place to entertain and enjoy the country view from sunrise to sunset! The large garage offers a 1 bed 1 bath apartment! Bonus features also include a gardening shed, 2-car carport, and more. Location Location Location! Only 20 minutes to the Omaha Metro area & Offutt AFB! Schedule a tour to see this fi
3 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $699,000
