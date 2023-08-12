Lake Life at its finest Enjoy the beautiful sunrises & sunsets, from this 3+1 Non-conforming Bedrooms, 3 baths, Zero Entry Ranch, that is loaded with quality & style! Quarts Counter tops, LVT through out, Custom barn doors, Marco custom Kitchen walk in pantry and primary closet, Copper kitchen sink, Climate controlled 4 plus garage is heated and Air! Only 20 minutes to the Omaha Metro area and Offutt AFB!