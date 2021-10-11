 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $165,000

Enjoy easy one level living on this 1/2 acre lot. The fully fenced yard has mature trees, a firepit area, an above ground swimming pool, a hot tub, 2 storage sheds, and a carport. The manufactured home has a large living room, which opens to a hearth room right off the spacious eat in kitchen. There is a pantry area next to the main floor laundry. The generous master suite is bright with natural light. An additional family room opens to 2 different deck areas leading to either the hot tub or to the retreat like backyard. The windows and exterior doors are newer along with the appliances which all stay including the chest freezer.

