Enjoy easy one level living on this 1/2 acre lot. The fully fenced yard has mature trees, a firepit area, an above ground swimming pool, a hot tub, 2 storage sheds, and a carport. The manufactured home has a large living room, which opens to a hearth room right off the spacious eat in kitchen. There is a pantry area next to the main floor laundry. The generous master suite is bright with natural light. An additional family room opens to 2 different deck areas leading to either the hot tub or to the retreat like backyard. The windows and exterior doors are newer along with the appliances which all stay including the chest freezer.
3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When No. 4 Penn State and No. 3 Iowa square off on Saturday at Kinnick, it will be the first time the Big Ten has had a top 5 game without Ohi…
- Updated
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
Lewis Central High School senior Nick Miller was one of several southwest Iowa high school students who looked at some of their post-graduatio…
- Updated
Retired firefighter Steve Gorman, Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and health care professional Lindsey Danielsen took the top four spots, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
TS Banking Group has acquired another bank in its ongoing efforts to “build its assets and expand its reach.”
- Updated
Class 4A No. 9 Lewis Central football and Glenwood traded punches back and forth during the first quarter of Friday’s game in Glenwood.
- Updated
Jonathan Quigley has been named director of development at St. Albert Catholic School.
- Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen but not before the suspect died of old age.
More Council Bluffs royalty was announced last week as Abraham Lincoln High School seniors Ella Hanson and Joe Romano were crowned homecoming …
- Updated
After three scoreless quarters, St. Albert football ultimately triumphed over Sidney thanks to a field goal with about a minute left to play t…