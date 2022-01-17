 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $189,000

Situated in the Glenwood school district, and just minutes from Highway 34 & I-29 is this frame, ranch home on a permanent, concrete foundation that has been completely restored from the inside out. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring an open floor plan, large master suite, new HVAC, all new electrical, carpet, counters, cabinets, and more. 30x36 8'' concrete slab with 100 amp power service already set up to park your camper or to build a future garage! Great lot with a timbered view off the large back deck, and very few neighbors on the dead-end road! Enjoy small town living and an easy commute to the Metro!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert