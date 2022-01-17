Situated in the Glenwood school district, and just minutes from Highway 34 & I-29 is this frame, ranch home on a permanent, concrete foundation that has been completely restored from the inside out. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring an open floor plan, large master suite, new HVAC, all new electrical, carpet, counters, cabinets, and more. 30x36 8'' concrete slab with 100 amp power service already set up to park your camper or to build a future garage! Great lot with a timbered view off the large back deck, and very few neighbors on the dead-end road! Enjoy small town living and an easy commute to the Metro!
3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Jct - $189,000
