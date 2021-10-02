Available for showing on Wednesday, September 29! This highly sought acreage is 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, installed stairlift, 3 car garage with a 30 x 50 shop is within 20 minutes of the Omaha/Council Bluffs area & 4 miles to Glenwood. This open concept, split level home offers 2,212 sq ft total living space on 2.29 acres. This property can only be appreciated by experiencing it in person. As you turn onto Mayfield Circle, you will notice that all of the neighbors have perfectly manicured lawns indicating the pride of this neighborhood. The unique entry will draw you into this very well maintained home. The shop is equipped with a 100 amp 220 volt electrical panel, 4 in concrete floor & is in the process of adding an additional 2 x 4 wall to the exterior walls so the shop walls can be insulated to R32 for winter use. Experience wildlife roam nearby & the eagle nests is the tall trees, only yards north of the property on the south side of Keg Lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Junction - $420,000
