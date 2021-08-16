3 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $205,000

Here's your chance to own a home in Treynor! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level home has much to offer including a large kitchen (appliances stay), a newly refinished basement with a wood burning fireplace, and 2 patios and a deck! The large backyard provides plenty of space for the whole family to play. One can easily imagine making S'mores while sitting around the fire pit on cool nights. Better yet, the home is ideally located within a block of the elementary school and the Treynor Recreational Area. Make an appointment to come see it today!