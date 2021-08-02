3 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $245,000

 Skip to main content
Public Remarks: Well cared for one owner home in Treynor shows the pride of ownership for 45 years. Home has had many updates over the years including HVAC heat pump system in 2006, roof in 2014, deck in 2020 as well as all maintenance free exterior. Main floor has 2 bedrooms that can be converted back to 3 bedrooms by replacing one wall. The lower level can either be a spacious master suite with 3/4 bath or family room if you choose. The attached wing off the garage with outside access was originally a photography studio but would make an ideal home office separate from the main home for privacy, or a great craft room or work shop. The additional guest bedroom in this wing would make for a great Mother in Law quarters as well. Possibilities are endless & all only blocks from schools, parks, & golf course

