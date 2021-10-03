3 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $250,000

Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Treynor on a quiet east end cul-de-sac street near the golf course. This home is a ONE owner home that was custom built by Vern Yeoman for the sellers. Home offers an eat in kitchen with formal dining room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Large family room downstairs with additional 3/4 bath and 4th non conforming bedroom. House has the desirable south facing so driveway melts off in the winter and you have a nice shaded deck off the back of the house off the breakfast nook area. With over 1900 sq. ft. of finished living area this home is a must see for any family. All appliances are included!