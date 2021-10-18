 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $250,000

Exceptional one owner split level home in Treynor on the east side near the golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms with master suite, walk in closet and 3/4 bath, and another full bath on the upper level, - kitchen, dining & living rooms on the main level and family room with 1/2 bath on the lower level and spacious laundry area in the foyer area just off the 2 car garage and main entrance. Deck off the dining area is surrounded by trees and beautiful flowers. All appliances stay including washer & dryer, and most are less than 5 years old. Furnace was new 12/2018 and Central AC in 2014 when the roof was also replaced. This home will not disappoint!

