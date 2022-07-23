 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $405,000

Custom -New Construction -Craftsman-style ranch home in Treynor school district. 3 bdrm, 2 baths. Open concept living space, shaker cabinets with several built ins, barn doors, custom lighting and accents, oversized quartz kitchen island.

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

