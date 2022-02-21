3 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $335,000

Are you in need of a large home? Look no further. This over 3000 sq ft ranch gives you space to stretch out in both levels. Large great room with gas fireplace, combined with dining, doesn't leave anyone out. Large kitchen has lots of cupboards, counter space and includes appliances. Main floor laundry includes the washer and dryer. Two bedrooms , main bath, master bedroom and master bath that has a walk in tiled shower and soaker tub completes the main floor. The basement offers a huge faimly room with surround sound, a kitchen with stove and refridgerator that stays, bonus/office room and 3/4 bath and an additional area that would be perfect for work out equipment or play area. Large fenced in back yard and a huge composite deck to enjoy! Shed in yard stays. Set your showing up today!