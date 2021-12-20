4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $100,000

AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Need a project for the Winter? We have the perfect one for you! This 4bed ranch has tons of potential. Large and inviting front porch. Original hardwood floors throughout. 3 nice sized bedrooms on the main level and has a multi-purpose attic. Guest house on property could be renovated & would make an excellent Airbnb or a place to stay when the in-laws are in town. Check it out today!