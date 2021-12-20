 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $100,000

AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Need a project for the Winter? We have the perfect one for you! This 4bed ranch has tons of potential. Large and inviting front porch. Original hardwood floors throughout. 3 nice sized bedrooms on the main level and has a multi-purpose attic. Guest house on property could be renovated & would make an excellent Airbnb or a place to stay when the in-laws are in town. Check it out today!

Lewis Central cancels Friday classes

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. Additionally, power outage and communication issues led Lewis Central to cancel classes today. 

