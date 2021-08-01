 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $115,000

Property rehabbed in 2018, new paint carpet, etc. New roof installed 2018. Fenced back yard. Front driveway. Newer furnace, solid foundation/all brick home. Curved walnut staircase, most of original windows. Tenant occupied - will be out June 1st unless new buyer wants to keep tenant. Rented currently for $1160. Zoned C-3

